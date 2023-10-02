Musk accuses Canadian PM Trudeau of ‘crushing free speech’

Elon Musk has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "crushing free speech" over the government's move to register all streaming services that offer podcasts.

"Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful," Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he bought almost a year ago.

He was responding to a post which shared the Canadian government's Sept. 29 statement announcing a regulatory plan to ensure "online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content."

According to the new rules, social media services and online services that offer podcasts must register with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, or CRTC.

A list of registered services will be published on the authority's website.