Kremlin forecasts 'growing' Western fatigue over war in Ukraine

Moscow says it is betting there will be growing Western fatigue over the war in Ukraine, as calls grow among US conservatives for a halt to economic and military aid to Kiev and a pro-Russia party appears set to govern in Slovakia.



"We have repeatedly said before that according to our forecasts there will be fatigue in this conflict - growing fatigue in various countries about this completely absurd sponsorship of the Kiev regime, including in the US," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.



"This fatigue will lead to a fragmentation of the political leadership and a growth of contradictions," Peskov said, according to the state-owned TASS news agency.



The Kremlin spokesman said that the budget discussions in the US and Congress' halt to fresh financial aid to Ukraine were only temporary phenomena.



"Of course, America will continue its involvement in this conflict and will be practically directly involved in it," he said.



In Europe, meanwhile, all eyes were on EU member state Slovakia, where Robert Fico's left-wing populist party won parliamentary elections at the weekend.



Slovakia has been one of Ukraine's most determined military and political supporters, but Fico says he will halt arms and ammunition shipments should he become prime minister.



Peskov dismissed the notion that this meant Fico was pro-Russia.



He said that attempts were now being made to label every politician who stood up for the sovereignty and interests of his country as pro-Russian. "But this is absurd," Peskov said.



At the same time, he said, Russia has an interest in seeing more experienced politicians take power who assess the situation "soberly."



Russia frequently praises Hungary, which continues to purchase gas from the energy superpower.











