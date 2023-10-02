Germany urges Serbia to reduce troops at Kosovo border

Germany on Monday urged Serbia to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo and reduce the number of troops stationed on the border.

"There must be no further tensions between Serbia and Kosovo," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Kyiv after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"The troops on the border must be reduced by Serbia, and this is also an urgent appeal here today from our joint meeting," she said.

Earlier on Monday, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Serbia of plans to annex the country's northern territories.

The heightening of tensions comes after a Kosovo policeman and three Serbian gunmen were killed during a clash in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo on Sept. 24.

Serbian Chief of General Staff Gen. Milan Mojsilovic rejected Kosovo's allegations during a news conference on Monday, as he said they have not deployed tanks, artillery, or infantry to the border. He also said the army has reduced the number of troops on the border line with Kosovo to 4,500, from 8,350 last week.