Germany ready to 'quickly' act if Kosovo-Serbia tensions spiral

Germany is closely monitoring the tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.



"We are keeping an eye on the situation and will react if necessary," Pistorius said, as he called for a de-escalation of the situaton.



He did not rule out increasing the contribution of German soldiers for the NATO-led peacekeeping mission KFOR, as Britain has done, but said there were no plans to do so at the moment.



Speaking in the city of Braunschweig, Pistorius stressed that Germany would be "very quickly able to act" if it should become necessary.



Earlier, the chairwoman of the defence committee in Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, raised the idea of sending more German soldiers to the KFOR mission.



"According to the mandate, the personnel ceiling is 400 soldiers," Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann told German media group RND.



There are 85 soldiers from Germany currently serving on the KFOR mission.



"So, without having to change the mandate, there is still a lot of room for improvement," she said.



