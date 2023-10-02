EU reaffirmed ‘clear commitment’ to Ukraine, says foreign policy chief

EU foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment in backing Ukraine at their special meeting in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Josep Borrell underlined that the reunion in Kyiv "should be understood as a clear commitment of the European Union to Ukraine," including military support, ensuring accountability for war crimes, and EU membership perspective.

Borrell stressed that EU top diplomats sent a message to Russia that the bloc is "not intimidated" by its aggression.

He said that the Ukrainian city of Odesa came under a drone attack only minutes after he finished his visit and left on Sunday.

The EU, he said, wants to grant "long-term security guarantees" for Ukraine once the war ends.

Borrell also said that he had proposed to provide another €5 billion ($5.25 billion) military aid for Ukraine next year, and said he hopes EU countries will give the green light for the support before the end of 2022.

In a message posted on X, German Foreign Minister Annelena Baerbock also highlighted the importance of the meeting.

"The future of Ukraine is in the European Union, in our community of freedom-one day stretching from Lisbon to Luhansk," she said.













