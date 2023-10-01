Arab condemnations pour in over Ankara terrorist attack

Arab countries condemned a terrorist attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Sunday in which two policemen were injured.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries when a terrorist blew himself up in front of the General Security Department, while another terrorist was "neutralized" by security forces at the entrance.

Egypt expressed full solidarity with the Turkish people and government, wishing a speedy recovery to all wounded.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that jeopardize stability and intimidate citizens.

Saudi Arabia denounced the terrorist attack and stressed its rejection of all forms of violence, terrorism, and extremism.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry renewed support for all efforts aimed at eliminating all forms of terrorism and extremism and drying up their sources of funding.

Qatar condemned the terrorist attack and underlined its "firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons."

The Foreign Ministry emphasized Qatar's "solidarity and support for the Turkish government and people against terrorism."

Jordan's Foreign Ministry affirmed its solidarity with Türkiye and condemned all forms of violence and terrorism that could destabilize security and stability, expressing wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condemnation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reiterated his country's support for all measures taken by Ankara to confront terrorist acts and maintain its security and stability.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" and stressed support for Türkiye in the face of terrorism.

The ministry underlined its confidence in Türkiye's ability to confront and defeat terrorism, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Libya's Tripoli-based government also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Ankara and affirmed the country's "solidarity and support" with Türkiye in its efforts against terrorism.

The Algerian Presidency also denounced the attack and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

"Algeria reaffirms its full solidarity with Türkiye, a brother country, following the perfidious terrorist attack‎, and calls to continue to combine regional and international efforts to deal with terrorism, in all its forms, and put an end to its attempts to undermine the stability of States," it said in a statement.