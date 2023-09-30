U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE CONGRATULATES PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CHINA ON ITS 74TH ANNIVERSARY

U.S. secretary of state congratulates People's Republic of China on its 74th anniversary

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday released a congratulatory message for the 74th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

In his message, Blinken extended wishes of "peace, happiness, and prosperity" to the Chinese people as they celebrate China's National Day on Oct. 1.

He called for cooperation on such common issues as the climate crisis, public health, drug control, food security, and global macroeconomic stability.

"As the United States continues to work with the international community to solve the world's most serious challenges, we welcome the cooperation of the People's Republic of China in addressing shared challenges, including the climate crisis, public health, counter-narcotics, food security, and global macroeconomic stability," Blinken said.

"We wish the people of the People's Republic of China peace, happiness, and prosperity in the year ahead," he added.