RUSSIA CLAIMS TO HAVE FOILED UKRAINES OVERNIGHT ATTACK IN BELGOROD REGION

Russia claims to have foiled Ukraine's overnight attack in Belgorod region

Russia claimed on Saturday that it thwarted a Ukrainian attack on the Belgorod region by destroying multiple rockets in the air.

The attack on Russian facilities with Ukraine's "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher system was foiled at around 03:45 Moscow time (0045GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Russian air defense systems in the Belgorod region, approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine, destroyed nine rockets.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the attacks, and independent verification of Russia's claims is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.







