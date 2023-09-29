Spanish conservative Feijóo fails to be elected premier at second try

Spain's conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has again failed to be elected prime minister in a second round of voting in parliament.



A total of 172 deputies voted for the 62-year-old on Friday, while 177 voted against and one vote was invalid. The result was similar to the first vote on Wednesday.



With this fresh defeat, the prospect of the first right-wing alliance between Feijóo's People's Party (PP) and the far-right populist Vox at the national level is a non-starter for the time being.



During the debate ahead of the vote, Feijóo accused the caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, from the Socialist Party, of seeking a "government of lies and deception" by pandering to demands from Catalan separatists to gain their support.



King Felipe VI is now expected to task Sánchez, who has governed since 2018, with forming a new government.



Sánchez's Socialists and other parties had accused Feijóo of having "robbed Spain of valuable time" with his candidacy, which they considered hopeless.



The political uncertainty in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy is leading to a domestic political deadlock, but could also overshadow Spain's EU Council presidency which runs until December 31.



Neither the People's Party nor the Socialists received sufficient support in elections in July to form a majority capable of governing. The People's Party came out over a dozen seats ahead of the Socialists.



The king decided that the winner of the election should be allowed to try to form a government first, even though many thought Sánchez would have a better chance overall of becoming premier.



For that to happen, the Socialist - in power since 2018 - needs an agreement with Catalan separatists, who will demand an amnesty for those who took part in a failed secession attempt in 2017.



If no majority is reached by November 27, the only option is a new election, which would take place on January 14.



