Putin meets eastern Libyan commander Haftar in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Libya and in the region in a meeting with the commander of the eastern Libyan forces, Khalifa Haftar, in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yes, we confirm the fact of such a meeting. Indeed, there was a meeting with Haftar," Peskov told Russian news agency RIA late Thursday.

According to the press service of the Libyan National Army, Haftar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, and met Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and some other senior officials.

Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Russia's deputy defense minister, visited the east of Libya twice recently, in August and last week.

Media reports claim Haftar wants more Russian military equipment, including air defense systems and drones, and expects to open workshops for their maintenance in Libya.

Haftar is also said to have asked to send Wagner fighters to reinforce his army.

Russia seeks access to Libyan military ports in Benghazi or Tobruk.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.