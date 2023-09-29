Moscow to throw concert for anniversary of Russian annexations

Russia is marking the first anniversary of its contested annexations of four eastern and southern Ukrainian provinces with a concert on Moscow's Red Square on Friday.



While Russian forces do not control any of the provinces Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk and Luhansk in their entirety, and have had to surrender some territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Moscow continues to seek to seize them completely.



President Vladimir Putin declared them to be new Russian territory a year ago following referendums not acknowledged under international law and entrenched the move in the Russian constitution.



The concert starring Russian stars such as Dima Bilan and Sergey Lazarev is to start at 5:30 pm (1430 GMT) under the theme "One Land, One Family, One Russia." Others performing include Polina Gagarina, Nikolay Baskov, Grigory Leps and the ultranationalist singer Shaman.



Putin has decreed that Saturday, September 30 will be an official public holiday marking the "Day of Unification" with Russia, the day on which he signed the annexation decrees a year ago.



The concert is intended to introduce the public to the new holiday.



Putin has in the past addressed events seeking to secure public support for the war, although his presence is in general not announced in advance. According to reports, civil servants, students and others are often put under pressure to attend these events.



