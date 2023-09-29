Germany pledges millions in aid to West African states

Germany wants to help the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to secure peace in the region by providing millions of euros in aid. The move follows a series of military coups in West Africa.



Germany's Development Aid Ministry in Berlin announced on Friday that the support would amount to a total of €81 million ($86 million).



Four of ECOWAS' 15 members are currently suspended following coups. Most of the other democracies in the confederation have experienced military coups in the past and are concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the region.



ECOWAS threatened military intervention in Niger if constitutional order was not restored there after the recent coup but has yet to take any such action.



Germany's Development Minister Svenja Schulze said in a statement that the aim is to actively support solutions from the region for peace and economic development, as well as to address the root causes of the conflicts.



"This includes economic development that creates jobs for the young population, social security systems, and local authorities that visibly care for the people," the statement said.



The sectors where the money will be spent include renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable supply chains.



