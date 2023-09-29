Blinken, India’s external affairs minister meet in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The two men "discussed a full range of issues, including key outcomes of India's G-20 presidency and the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable and high-standard infrastructure investments," according to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Blinken and Jaishankar also emphasized the continued significance of cooperation ahead of the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue, particularly in the areas of defense, space and clean energy.

The fifth edition of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be hosted by New Delhi, Jaishankar announced Thursday. It will reportedly be held in November.