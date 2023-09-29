Blinken, India’s external affairs minister meet in Washington

 Contact Us
Published September 29,2023
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The two men "discussed a full range of issues, including key outcomes of India's G-20 presidency and the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable and high-standard infrastructure investments," according to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Blinken and Jaishankar also emphasized the continued significance of cooperation ahead of the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue, particularly in the areas of defense, space and clean energy.

The fifth edition of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be hosted by New Delhi, Jaishankar announced Thursday. It will reportedly be held in November.