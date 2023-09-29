10 civilians killed in shelling by Rapid Support Forces: Sudanese army

Ten civilians were killed in shelling late Thursday by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Al-Jarafa neighborhood of the city of Omdurman, located west of the capital Khartoum, the Sudanese army said.

"The rebel militia continued its violations and bombed the Al-Jarafa neighborhood in the city of Omdurman, leading to the killing of 10 people, including an entire family," army spokesperson Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah said in an audio recording posted on the army's Facebook page.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army and RSF since April in a conflict that has killed 5,000 and displaced more than 5.2 million, according to UN figures.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabian and US mediators have failed to end the violence.