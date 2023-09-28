Rescuers of migrants in the Med among 'Alternative Nobel' winners

The Right Livelihood Awards, commonly known as the "Alternative Nobel Prizes," have been awarded this year to the European aid organization SOS Méditerranée, a Ghanaian women's rights activist, and environmentalists from Kenya and Cambodia.



The award has a broad remit, and has honoured champions of human rights, the environment and peace since 1980.



SOS Méditerranée is receiving the renowned prize "for its life-saving humanitarian search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea," the Right Livelihood Foundation announced in Stockholm on Thursday.



Also receiving an award this year are women's rights activist Eunice Brookman-Amissah from Ghana, environmentalist Phyllis Omido from Kenya and the Cambodian environmental activist group Mother Nature Cambodia.



"Bearing witness to untold suffering, the 2023 Right Livelihood Laureates stand up to save lives, preserve nature and safeguard the dignity and livelihoods of communities around the world," the foundation said.



"They face off against social taboos around abortion in African countries, Cambodia's authoritarian regime and corrupt businesses, a growing humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean Sea, and unsafe industrial practices in Kenya to demand a liveable future for all," it explained.



Last year, the prize went to the Ukrainian Oleksandra Matviichuk and the Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) and several other groups.



The other recipients in 2022 were Somali human rights activists Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman, the Venezuelan collective Cecosesola and the Uganda-based Africa Institute for Energy Governance (Afiego).



The Right Livelihood Award is separate from the actual Nobel Prizes, which will be announced in Stockholm and Oslo from Monday.



In the past, Right Livelihood has been awarded to world-famous personalities such as US whistleblower Edward Snowden and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.



However, the Right Livelihood Foundation usually honours personalities and organizations that receive far less global attention.



