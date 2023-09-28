Germany, Italy fail to iron out differences over migration

German and Italian foreign ministers met in Berlin on Thursday to calm tensions over migration, but could not iron out their differences.

Speaking at a news conference after their meeting, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock did not backtrack on her pledge, and stressed that Berlin will continue to provide support to the charities that rescue migrants at sea.

"I very much regret that we don't have a common European sea rescue mission like the Mare Nostrum anymore. Our government is working in Brussels to establish a new mission. As long as this doesn't exist, civilian sea rescuers in the Mediterranean are carrying out these life-saving tasks," she said.

Baerbock pointed out that Germany's parliament approved last year financial support for the nongovernmental organizations rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, and said they are going to allocate these funds to the charities.

Germany's support sparked a harsh reaction from Rome earlier this week, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writing a letter to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and heavily criticizing Berlin's decision.

The NGOs like SOS Humanity are rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and disembarking them in Italian ports.

Antonio Tajani has underlined that EU member states should demonstrate more solidarity with Italy and share the burden of the migrant crisis.

"Nobody is waging a war against the NGOs, but they should not act as a magnet to attract irregular migrants. FRONTEX is also saying this," said Tajani.

He said Italy could not be the only country opening its ports to boats carrying rescued migrants, and other EU members should also help and relocate asylum seekers from the country.













