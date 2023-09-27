UN body warns switch to CO2-neutral shipping will cost billions

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) expects high costs for the conversion of shipping and port infrastructure to CO2-neutral fuels.



According to the UN body, additional costs of up to around €111 billion ($118 billion) will be incurred by 2050.



Up to €26 billion would be spent on the ships themselves, and between €26 billion and €85 billion on the infrastructure, the Geneva-based UN organization announced on Wednesday in its report on maritime transport 2023.



In its paper, which was published ahead of World Maritime Day on Thursday, UNCTAD calls for a just transition to an urgently needed decarbonized shipping industry.



UNCTAD believes that a switch to CO2-neutral fuels could increase their costs by between 70 and 100%, which could have an impact on small island developing states as well as particularly poor countries that rely heavily on maritime transport.



UNCTAD therefore calls for a universal regulatory framework that applies to all ships, regardless of their flag of registration, ownership, or areas of operation. Economic incentives could include levies or contributions related to ship emissions, said UNCTAD Director for Technology and Logistics, Shamika N Sirimanne.



The shipping industry accounts for more than 80% of global trade and nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to UNCTAD figures, with emissions increasing by 20% in just a decade.



According to UNCTAD figures, there are currently about 105,000 merchant ships worldwide, including nearly 12,000 oil tankers, about 5,800 container ships and around 13,000 bulk carriers.



