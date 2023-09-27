Greece to purchase Israeli weapon systems: Report

Greece's Government Council for Foreign and Defense Affairs (KYSEA) gave the green light Tuesday for the purchase of two types of missiles from Israel, local media reported.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and includes the purchase of Spice bombs as well as Rampage air-to-surface missiles, said the Kathimerini daily.

The report said at least 300 Spice bombs, which are air-to-surface precision guided munitions, will be acquired for €130 million ($137 million).

The package will greatly enhance the capabilities of the country's F-16 fleet, it added.

Produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Spice is already in use by Israel, Colombia, Brazil, India, Singapore and India.

Rampage missiles, produced by Israeli Military Industries, each have a 150-kilogram (330-pound) warhead and an operational range of up to 250 kilometers (155 miles) and are reportedly used by the Israeli and Indian Air Forces.