BIDENS DOG COMMANDER INVOLVED IN ANOTHER INCIDENT WITH SECRET SERVICE AGENT

President Biden's dog, Commander, has once again attacked a Secret Service agent, marking the 11th reported incident where the 2-year-old canine has bitten Executive Mansion staff. The latest attack occurred on Monday at around 8 p.m. when a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came into contact with the first family pet and suffered a bite. The injured officer received medical treatment on the premises.

USSS Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi, provided a statement to CNN, confirming the incident and the officer's well-being. The Secret Service agent is reportedly in good condition and has already spoken with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle regarding the incident. The White House has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This recent bite incident follows shocking revelations from internal Secret Service records two months ago, which exposed Commander's aggressive and violent behavior. The German shepherd had previously attacked personnel on at least ten occasions at the White House and in Delaware between October 2022 and January 2023. One agent had even been sent to the hospital due to lacerations on his arm and thigh as a result of one of these attacks.

Seven of these incidents occurred within a four-month span shortly after the first dog, Major, was removed from the White House due to similar aggressive behavior. Commander was received as a gift from President Biden's brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden on the same day Major was given to family friends after his 2021 attacks on Secret Service members.

Several Secret Service agents reported being attacked without provocation, often resorting to using nearby objects such as chains and chairs to fend off the dog and prevent further harm.

It is important to note that the documented 11 attacks may only scratch the surface of Commander's troublesome behavior, as the internal records do not include the dog's first nine months at the White House or the latter half of 2023. Previously, the White House attributed these incidents to the "unique and often stressful environment for family pets" at the Executive Mansion.

In July, officials announced plans to implement additional leashing protocols and training for Commander, as well as designated areas for the dog to exercise. However, the progress of these plans remains unclear.

Former USSS agent Jonathan Wackrow emphasized that this issue extends beyond the Secret Service, characterizing it as a workplace safety concern. He highlighted the unique situation where the White House is both the residence of the President and a workplace for hundreds of individuals. Bringing a hazard like Commander into the workplace, especially after multiple incidents, is a serious issue. Wackrow described the situation as a "significant hazard" for agents on duty at the White House residence, emphasizing the need to address this matter promptly.