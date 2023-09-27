ACCUSED PKK/PYD TERRORIST ARRESTED AT SYRIAS BORDER WITH TÜRKIYE

Turkish security forces on Wednesday captured an accused PKK/PYD terrorist near the Syrian border, security sources said.

Acting on a tip, the accused terrorist was caught in Suruc in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.