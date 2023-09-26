Jones claims coercion into mental hospital and involuntary 'Injection' by LVFD

Chandler Jones, the prominent Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher, has made startling claims that he was forcibly taken to a mental health facility by the Las Vegas Fire Department (LVFD) last week and administered an unknown substance without his consent.

Jones expressed in three handwritten notes shared on social media, captioned, "First day out but I'm still aligned," that he was taken against his will by the LVFD. He further claimed that he was "injected with I don't know what." Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler who hasn't played this season, explained that a group of 5 to 7 individuals showed up at his residence with an ambulance, forcibly injected him, and transported him to Southern Hills Hospital, where he had no access to a cell phone or communication.

Subsequently, he was transferred to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, where staff allegedly attempted to coerce him into taking more medications and injections. Jones contended that the Las Vegas Police Department instructed fire officials to detain him after they placed a "court hold" on him following a concerning online post he had made. Jones vehemently asserted that he had done nothing wrong.

Jones described his initial night at the facility, reporting that he had to sleep on the floor as no bed was provided. He criticized the hospital, stating that it was not suitable for high-profile athletes. Jones' family, including his brother, two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, provided him with meals, clothes, and spiritual support during his confinement. He emphasized that he remained rational throughout the ordeal.

Despite the difficulties he faced, Jones continued to work out daily to maintain his physical condition. He believed that someone with malicious intentions had placed him in the facility but asserted that he was too mentally strong to be broken.

Jones also shared an alleged "patient rights" document from Seven Hills, highlighting sections he believed were not followed or violated.

On his first day out of the hospital, Jones made accusations against the Raiders' General Manager Dave Ziegler in a social media post. He claimed to have called Ziegler multiple times for help but received no response.

Jones had been placed on the non-football illness list, rendering him ineligible to play indefinitely. Raiders' head coach Josh McDaniels characterized Jones' situation as a personal and private matter.

The star defensive end had been inactive for the first two weeks of the season and had been away from the Raiders since the end of their training camp in August. Prior to his alleged involuntary hospitalization, Jones posted a cryptic message on social media regarding Raiders' owner Mark Davis.

In early September, Jones took to Instagram to express his grievances, including being barred from the franchise headquarters, his desire to no longer be a part of the team, and issues with McDaniels and Ziegler. He also claimed that the organization had sent a crisis response team and police officers to his home.

Jones began his career with the New England Patriots in 2012 and won Super Bowl XLIX with the franchise before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.