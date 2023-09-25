Russia attacks Odessa with drones and missiles

Russia attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa early Monday with drones and missiles.



Explosions were heard, according to media reports. A large building on the coast was hit and caught fire. There was initially no confirmation of injuries or deaths.



The Ukrainian air force had previously warned on Telegram of attacks with Shahed drones, Kalibr missiles and Oniks cruise missiles.



The military governor of Odessa, Oleh Kiper, called on residents of the port city and the region to seek safety and not leave shelters prematurely. There was a temporary air alert across Ukraine during the night.Russia has been waging a full-scale war in Ukraine for about 20 months now. In the process, the strategically important Ukrainian Black Sea ports have repeatedly come under fire.



Observers see the latest attack as a possible retaliation for the Ukrainian missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the annexed Crimea peninsula on Friday.

