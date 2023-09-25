Germany, Poland and Czech Republic discuss possible border checks

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is holding talks with Poland and the Czech Republic on possible "additional border police measures," her spokesman said on Monday.



Over the weekend there had been contact on this subject with the Czech interior minister and, at senior civil servant level, also with the Polish side. Faeser would discuss the issue with her Polish counterpart "shortly," even before the EU interior ministers' meeting this Thursday, so that additional measures could be taken very quickly.



The spokesman said it was a matter of having a German police presence in the entire border area and being able to control, "if necessary, the other side of the border, as [Germany does] for example with Switzerland with joint border police measures."



A similar arrangement is now being discussed with the Czech Republic and Poland, with the aim of catching more people-smugglers. However, the spokesman said that people cannot simply be turned away from the border. If they applied for asylum, their application would have to be examined.



Faeser told the Sunday edition of Die Welt newspaper that she saw short-term fixed border checks with Poland and the Czech Republic as "a possibility." However, the protection of the EU's external borders would remain crucial, she said.



