German interior minister rejects cap for migrants

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has rejected Bavarian Premier Markus Söder's proposal for an annual cap on refugees in Germany.



"Upper limits are simply not to be complied with because we have European law, international law, we cannot reduce the individual right to asylum alone," Faeser said on German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday evening.



"We are bound by the Geneva Refugee Convention, by the European Convention on Human Rights," she said.



Söder, who is also leader of the Bavarian conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party, called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make the issue of migration a top priority.



"The chancellor, who has been silent for weeks, should now get to work on the issue. The chancellor must now also show leadership here, and by the way, he must also convince [his coalition partner] the Greens," Söder demanded.



Chancellor Scholz, a Social Democrat (SPD), is in coalition with the greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).



Faeser said, "The only thing that will really help is a European solution."



Söder had brought up the idea of an "integration limit" of about 200,000 refugees. On the same TV programme as Faeser , he confirmed that the figure of 200,000 was a guideline "within which integration in [Germany] can still succeed."



Söder stressed that he was not in favour of abolishing individual asylum. "We need a turn towards a sustainable migration policy," he said.



