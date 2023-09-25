EU COMMISSIONER: BEIJINGS UKRAINE WAR STANCE BREACHES CHINESE VALUES

During a visit to Beijing on Monday, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis expressed his incomprehension of China's position on the Ukraine war.



Territorial integrity has always been a fundamental principle for China in international diplomacy, and Russia's war obviously violates this principle, the Latvian politician told students at the highly respected Tsinghua University in Beijing on Monday.



"So it's very difficult for us to understand China's stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, as it breaches China's own fundamental principles," said Dombrovskis.



In the Ukraine war, Beijing has officially presented itself as neutral but it does in fact back its neighbour.



Dombrovskis also cited weakened food exports and high energy prices due to the war, which also had an impact on China. Food security is "high on China's agenda," he said. "So it is difficult to see how Russia's sabotage of grain export from Ukraine can be in China's best interest," he said.



Moreover, the EU politician saw a risk for China's international reputation. The attitude towards the war affects the country's image among European consumers and businesses, he said.



According to Dombrovskis, more than one-third of EU companies said that China was less attractive for investment because of its position on the conflict.



The EU trade commissioner visited China's economic metropolis Shanghai earlier in his trip.



The 10th EU-China dialogue on trade and economy was on the agenda in Beijing on Monday. One topic there is likely to be the recently announced EU investigation into Chinese subsidies for e-cars.



In Brussels' view, China is depressing the prices for Chinese e-cars with large subsidies and thus distorting the market. Beijing expressed dissatisfaction with the announced investigation.











