AZERBAIJAN CALLS MACRONS REMARKS ON KARABAKH DOUBLE STANDARDS

Azerbaijan on Monday slammed French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statements on Karabakh as "an example of double standards and bias."

"French President Emmanuel Macron once again demonstrated a position that distorts the situation in the region, which is a clear example of the double standards and bias," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It called "dangerous and unacceptable" France's desire to support "separatism in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, to apply the notorious neo-colonialist practice in the South Caucasus."

The ministry also criticized Macron's emphasis on the Christian factor in the Azerbaijani-Armenian disputes and his approach to the conflict through the prism of religion.

Baku said Azerbaijan launched an operation to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty, which is "its legitimate right, enshrined in international law."

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Baku "observed all norms of international humanitarian law during the anti-terrorist activities on Sept. 19-20, which is confirmed by international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross."

Speaking to French TV channels on Sunday, Macron said France is "very vigilant to the territorial integrity of Armenia."

He accused Azerbaijan of "unacceptable crimes," saying the region "was returned by Azerbaijan in the fall of 2020 under terrible conditions," and that "the rights of a minority, in particular, many Christians who live there, the population of Armenian origin who live there, have been violated."