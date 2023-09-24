Protests against judicial reforms in Israel continue for 38th straight week

Protests against the judicial reform of the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued for the 38th straight week Saturday.

Tens of thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa and Herzliya demanded democracy in the government.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin had announced Jan. 5, immediately after the formation of a Netanyahu coalition government, a comprehensive "judicial reform" plan that would limit the powers of the judiciary, reduce the influence of high-ranking judicial officials in appointments, eliminate oversight over the executive branch and transfer certain powers of the judiciary to the Knesset, or parliament.

Supporters argue that the "reform" is necessary to rein in the unchecked power of the judiciary, which they believe is in conflict with the will of the elected political institutions.

Opponents believe the regulation "eliminates the only effective control over the executive branch in Israel, harms civil liberties, economic prosperity, and the country's international image."





