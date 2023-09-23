KOSOVO SLAMS SERBIAN PRESIDENTS ADDRESS TO UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Kosovo slammed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's speech to the UN General Assembly in New York and claimed it was an attempt to distort history.

''I strongly condemn and reject entirely as untruths and attempt to distort history the statements concerning the Republic of Kosovo, made by the president of Serbia in his presentation today before the Assembly of Kosovo,'' Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla said late Thursday.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognizing it as an autonomous country. Serbia, however, still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

Vucic blamed 19 countries involved in breaking up Serbia in 2008 and said the split is ongoing with violations of the UN Charter.

Gervalla urged the international community to condemn Vucic.

''We call on the international community, especially the EU and the USA, to condemn such language used by the president of Serbia at the UN, and to remind him of the obligations he made with the agreement expressed in Brussels and Ohrid,'' said Gervalla.

Serbia and Kosovo face many disputes as Serbia sees Kosovo as its territory and blocks its activities to be a member of international organizations and its recognition by other states.

The leaders of the two countries met in EU facilitated dialogue in Brussels for normalization of relations. But the parties have so far struggled to implement agreements reached.













