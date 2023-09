Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Friday that Russia has restarted a systemic campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure but that his country's air defence systems were better prepared for the onslaught than last year.

"We understand that the stage of energy terror in this heating season has already begun," Shmygal said, in comments carried by the news agency Interfax-Ukraine, adding that, "We are much better prepared and stronger than we were last year."