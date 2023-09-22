India moves toward reserving 33% of the seats in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking in the upper house of Parliament yesterday, announced that the law aiming to ensure equal representation of women will come into effect in the 2029 elections.

The legal provision, which mandates that 33% of seats in the lower house of Parliament and state legislatures be reserved for women starting from 2029, has passed both houses of Parliament.

While the legislation has garnered support from the opposition, there are calls for its earlier implementation (in the May 2024 general elections) on the grounds that the delayed enforcement until 2029 would be unjust to women.

Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwa pointed out that despite women comprising approximately 48% of the population in India, their representation in Parliament is only 15.1%, whereas the international average for women in politics is around 24%.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the support of opposition parties, has been working on this legislation since 1996. However, the process has been prolonged due to objections from local parties in various states.

Furthermore, women in India are known to have fewer rights compared to men.