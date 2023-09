The governor of annexed Crimea's largest city, Sevastopol, warned on Friday another Ukrainian aerial attack could be imminent shortly after confirming the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet had been struck.

"Attention everyone! Another attack is possible. Please do not go to the city centre. Do not leave buildings. Everyone who is near the headquarters of the fleet -- at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters," Mikhail Razvozhayev said on social media.