Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his speech in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo)

Canada will give an extra C$650 million ($482 million) in military aid to Ukraine over the next three years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament on Friday during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.