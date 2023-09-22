Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Armenians in Karabakh

A meeting took place between Azerbaijani officials and representatives of the Armenian population in Karabakh in the city of Yevlakh, Azerbaijan, yesterday, during which humanitarian assistance was also discussed.

Representatives of the Armenian population had requested urgent assistance from Azerbaijan to meet the needs of Armenians in the region.

In response to this request, two trucks and two vans carrying humanitarian aid prepared by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations set off for the city of Aghdam.

The vehicles, which also carry bread along with 40 tons of food and cleaning products, will pass through Aghdam and reach the city of Stepanakert, where the Armenian population resides. The aid will then be distributed to those in need in the region.

Mirali Feyzivey, the Head of the Karabakh Regional Office of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, stated to the press that they will continue providing humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of the Armenian population in Karabakh.