Azerbaijan: Ready to provide medical assistance to injured Armenian soldiers

Hacıyev, in a statement on social media platform X, expressed that he had met with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Baku and other international organizations.

Hacıyev noted that the conduct of Azerbaijan's armed forces in the counter-terrorism operation, in compliance with International Humanitarian Law and preventing collateral damage, was appreciated by the officials he met. He also reminded that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had admitted that civilians were not harmed in the operation.

Hacıyev stated that all necessary conditions had been provided and would continue to be provided for the delivery of medicines, food, and other materials via the ICRC on the Laçın-Hankendi and Ağdam-Hankendi roads. He also mentioned that Azerbaijan was ready to provide medical assistance to injured Armenian soldiers either directly or through the ICRC. He expressed support for the gathering of injured military personnel using ICRC vehicles and mentioned that they were prepared to allocate ambulances and provide medical assistance. He also noted that medical vehicles could be sent from Armenia for medical evacuation.