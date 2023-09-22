Amnesty proposed for Armenians surrendering weapons in Karabakh

Azerbaijan Vice President Hikmet Haciyev announced that they are planning an amnesty for Armenian soldiers who laid down their weapons in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaking to Reuters, Haciyev used the words, "We are planning an amnesty for former soldiers and fighters, or we can imply an amnesty."

Armenian soldiers in the region had surrendered and laid down their weapons on Wednesday following intense fighting lasting for 24 hours after Azerbaijan's operation.

Haciyev stated, "We see that some army groups and officers are publicly declaring that they will not comply with our terms and will continue to resist," but he added that they do not consider this a 'security issue.'