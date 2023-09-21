Turkish president departs New York after attending UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed New York on Wednesday following his attendance at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish leader, who arrived in New York City on Saturday, delivered his address to the session on Tuesday, covering various topics including regional and global issues.

Throughout his stay, the majority of diplomatic discussions took place at Turkish House, which has emerged as a central hub for diplomatic activities and events.

Besides meeting US tech billionaire Elon Musk, the president held talks with heads of state and government including from Israel, Greece and Malaysia.

The presidential plane departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 10.25 p.m. Eastern Time (0225GMT) for Istanbul.

Türkiye's UN envoy Sedat Onal, US Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan and New York Consul General Reyhan Ozgur bid farewell to the president and his entourage at the airport.













