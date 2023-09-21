Pashinyan stresses 'path of peace' to safeguard independence

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a video message on the occasion of Armenia's 32nd Independence Day.

Prime Minister Pashinyan acknowledged that Armenia has faced various challenges since gaining independence and continues to face difficult days. However, he emphasized the need to pursue the path of peace to protect Armenia's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Pashinyan stated, "On September 21, 1991, the people of the Republic of Armenia voted 'Yes' to independence in a referendum. However, it later became clear that this was the easiest part of the road to independence. The people of the Republic of Armenia subsequently faced economic and political crises, wars, and poverty."

He mentioned that he has faced criticism for adhering to the "1991 Almaty Declaration" in foreign policy and regional security matters, with calls to abandon policies tied to this document. Pashinyan stated that such calls are essentially urging Armenia to give up its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity along with the policies connected to it.

Pashinyan emphasized that independence is a means to achieve the happiness of future generations, leaving behind an Armenia where they can freely express themselves, build their own happiness through freedom and creative work, and that the path to this goal lies through independence.

He pointed out that in Armenia today, democracy, economic freedom, equality before the law, and principled anti-corruption policies have been achieved, but the key element that unites them all is a peaceful and conflict-free environment. Pashinyan stressed that peace not only ensures independence and sovereignty but also provides security.