Latest update: Armenian groups withdraw from Azerbaijani territory

Anar Eyvazov, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, announced a ceasefire in the counter-terrorism operation launched by Azerbaijan to restore the constitutional structure and remove armed Armenian elements from Karabakh.

He stated that Armenian groups in Karabakh have agreed to lay down their arms, and a ceasefire has been established in the region.

He said that Armenian units in Karabakh, as well as illegal Armenian armed groups, will disarm, withdraw from Azerbaijani territories, and disband.

Eyvazov also mentioned that all weapons, ammunition, and heavy equipment will be handed over, and these matters will be coordinated with the Russian Peacekeeping Force.

He added that the separatists have been neutralized, and control has been established in more than 90 positions.