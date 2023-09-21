Japanese premier discusses Iran nuclear deal, Fukushima water with Iranian president

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a summit meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York City on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the release of radioactive water by Japan from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea and the Ukraine war as well as the situation in the Middle East and East Asia, said a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kishida told Raisi that "Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region based on the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran."

Iran seeks to "expand the bilateral relationship between Japan and Iran in various fields," said Raisi.

The Japanese prime minister also emphasized "the importance of ensuring maritime security and the safety of navigation and explained Japan's efforts in the field."

Kishida also explained to Raisi Japan's decision to discharge treated radioactive water into the sea.

Tokyo began releasing the wastewater into the sea last month, triggering a sharp reaction from China, which has banned seafood from Japan.

The statement said the two leaders "exchanged candid views" on the situation surrounding the 2015 signed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- the Iranian nuclear deal.

"Japan has been consistent in its support for the JCPOA and called on Iran to take constructive measures including the full and unconditional implementation of the joint statement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Kishida said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Tehran in March.

However, Grossi told a news conference in Tokyo in July that the two sides have "a number of pending issues."

Grossi said he had agreed on a "joint statement and some activities that we needed to do" with his Iranian counterparts.

"And the implementation of this agreement has been extremely slow. So I'm trying to speed things up in order to avoid every game of tension in that part of the world," he said.

Grossi was in Japan to oversee Tokyo's preparations for the release of the wastewater which began in late August.

The IAEA's "cooperation with Iran continues but not at the level that I would like it to be," Grossi said.

"I have told this to my Iranian counterparts," he added.













