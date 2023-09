Azerbaijani authorities and ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh agreed on Thursday to meet again soon, Azerbaijan's presidential administration said, according to Azerbaijan's Azertag news agency, after a first round of talks following Baku's rout of Karabakh forces this week.

The Azerbaijani delegation presented the Karabakh Armenians with plans for their integration into Azerbaijan at the talks in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh, the presidency said.