Turkish President Erdoğan meets with South African counterpart Ramaphosa in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting occurred at the Turkish House, a skyscraper across from the UN headquarters that houses the country's local consulate and UN representation.

"During the meeting, steps to be taken to further consolidate the existing strong relations between Türkiye and the Republic of South Africa at bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as regional and global issues concerning the two countries, were discussed," the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X, formerly Twitter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential aide Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the meeting.

The Turkish president is New York for the annual General Assembly session.













