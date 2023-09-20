Turkish first lady calls for unity to prevent violence against children

Speaking in New York, Türkiye's first lady has called for unity to prevent violence against children.

"We must join forces to end horrific acts, as we see all the children of the world as our own," said Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday, speaking at a Prevention of Violence and Healing Day event organized at the UN by Sierra Leone's first lady Fatima Maada Bio.

"Even the words 'child' and 'abuse' coming together cause irreparable wounds to the conscience," said Erdoğan, adding that the exploitation some children are subjected to affects their lives for a lifetime.

"This crime against humanity, like a malignant tumor, unfortunately grows day by day in all societies and all over the world, and moreover, it becomes organized," she added.

Erdoğan is accompanying her husband, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in New York as part of the annual UN General Assembly meetings.

On efforts in Türkiye to make sure children grow up healthy, Erdoğan said that the constitution was amended in 2010 to enact laws that will allow the protection of children and all vulnerable groups in society.

"No matter how sensitive and even vigilant the state and society are, the place where a child can be best protected is a loving and safe family environment," said Erdoğan.

"Unfortunately, nowadays, even leaving our children alone in virtual worlds with technological devices in their hands is as dangerous as any unaccompanied environment. Raising families' awareness and protecting them against all kinds of corruption is therefore as essential as protecting the borders of the homeland," she added.