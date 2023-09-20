Russia says over 2,000 civilians evacuated from Karabakh

Russia said on Wednesday that over 2,000 civilians, including 1,049 children, have been evacuated from the Karabakh region since Tuesday.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said all the evacuated residents are provided temporary accommodation and meals, adding that doctors treated those who were injured.

The ministry said the Russian peacekeepers continue round-the-clock monitoring of the situation at 30 locations.

The ministry said since Tuesday the peacekeepers have been registering "numerous acts of violation of the cease-fire by the Azerbaijani side along the entire line of contact."

Azerbaijan said on Tuesday that it had launched "counter-terrorism" measures in Karabakh to uphold provisions outlined in a trilateral peace agreement with Russia and Armenia to end the 2020 conflict.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks aiming for a long-term peace agreement.