HACK OF DONALD TRUMP JR.S X ACCOUNT ALLEGEDLY REPORTS FATHERS DEATH

Donald Trump Jr.'s X account experienced a breach early on Wednesday, resulting in a series of offensive tweets, including a false announcement of his father, former President Donald Trump's, passing.

The initial message from Don Jr.'s account, posted at 8:25 a.m., tragically claimed that his father had passed away and that he would be running for president in 2024.

To confirm his continued existence, the former president posted an unrelated message on his own X competitor, Truth Social, at 8:46 a.m., more than 20 minutes after the fake death announcement.

Subsequently, a succession of evidently hacked messages appeared on Don Jr.'s account.

These included an incendiary statement about North Korea, a fabricated conversation with the deceased Jeffrey Epstein, and tweets using derogatory language aimed at President Joe Biden and a cryptocurrency personality named Richard Heart, who had faced accusations of financial misconduct.

One of the deceptive tweets also stated, "When I become president I am going to burn the SEC."

These tweets were deleted from Don Jr.'s account shortly before 9 a.m. His spokesperson, Andrew Surabian, promptly confirmed that the earlier messages were untrue and acknowledged that Don's account had been compromised.

Upon contacting an X spokesperson for comment, they indicated that they were currently occupied and requested to be contacted later.





