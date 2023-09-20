German Chancellor Scholz calls on Putin to end Ukraine war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw its troops from the country.

"Let us not forget that Russia is responsible for this war. And it is Russia's president who can end it at any time with one single order," Scholz said on Tuesday in his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York City.

The German leader underlined the need for a genuine peace settlement which would guarantee Ukraine's security and freedom.

"We should be aware of sham solutions which represent peace in name only. Peace without freedom is called oppression. Peace without justice is called diktat. This must now finally be understood in Moscow as well," he stressed.

Social Democrat Scholz said the UN principles of inviolability of borders and the sovereign equality of all states must be respected by all to ensure peace and stability.

"In the multipolar world of the 21st century, there is no place for revisionism and imperialism," he said. "Anyone who assumes that smaller countries ore the backyard of larger countries is mistaken."

Scholz also pointed out to the worldwide consequences of the Ukraine war, and expressed support for all diplomatic efforts to achieve a genuine peace.

"Russia's war of aggression has caused immense suffering not only in Ukraine, but also around the world, as people are suffering as a result of inflation, growing debts, the scarcity of fertilizers, increasing poverty and hunger," he said.

In his speech, Scholz also called for a reform of the UN Security Council, stressing that in its current form, it is not reflecting the geopolitical realities of the multipolar world.

"I welcome that more and more partners are now asking for a reform, including three of the permanent members of the UN Security Council," he said.

"We can negotiate a text with various options. No country should obstruct these open ended negotiations with excessively high demands. Germany will not do that either," he said.

Scholz added that Germany is ready to assume more responsibility in the coming years at the UN Security Council.

"It is up to the General Assembly to decide on a reform of the Security Council. Until then, Germany would like to assume responsibility as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. And I kindly ask you to support our candidacy for the years 2027 and 2028," he said.