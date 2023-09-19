UN resumes humanitarian aid to Syria after 2.5-month hiatus

The UN delivered humanitarian aid Tuesday to Idlib in northwestern Syria, marking the end of a two-and-a-half-month hiatus.

Seventeen truckloads of aid crossed into Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Türkiye's southern Hatay province.

The aid, including stationery, food, shelter, health and hygiene supplies, will be distributed among residents in central Idlib and rural areas.

No aid had been sent to northwestern Syria following the expiration of the UN's cross-border aid mechanism's mandate on July 10.

In September 2018, Türkiye and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are prohibited.











