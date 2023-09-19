Ukraine says six civilians die in Russian strikes

Russian strikes on three Ukrainian cities including Kupyansk in the northeast, where Moscow has led a local offensive for weeks, killed six civilians on Tuesday, Kyiv said.

"Today, the enemy struck the city of Kupyansk with a guided aerial bomb," the head of the north-eastern Kharkiv region Oleg Synegubeov said on social media.

"As a result of this strike, three civilians were killed."

At Kherson, a policeman died when a trolleybus was hit and two passengers were wounded, said Roman Mrotchko, administration chief for the major southern city recaptured from the Russians last November.

One of the wounded, a 57-year-old man, died later from his injuries.

The governor of the Lviv region in the west, 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from the frontlines and close to Poland, had earlier announced that one person was killed during a Russian drone attack in the night.

An AFP reporter in the area had heard the drones followed by explosions.

Seven of the drones were shot down but warehouses in Lviv were hit and a fire broke out, governor Maksym Kozytsky said on Telegram.

The body of a 32-year-old man was found in the remains of a burnt-out building while a 26-year-old was treated in hospital. A 68-year-old received medical care at the scene, the governor added.

A warehouse for the Caritas-Spes ONG which held 300 tonnes of emergency supplies, was "totally burnt-out," the United Nations Office for he Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

OCHA Ukraine coordinator Denise Brown strongly condemned the Russian strike.

"Attacks against humanitarian resources have intensified during the year with consequences for those who suffer the horrible consequences of the war," she said.

The Ukrainian army said 27 Iranian-made Shahed drones had been shot down out of 30 launched by Russia during the night.





