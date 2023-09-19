Russia: Russia in contact with Azerbaijan regarding Karabakh

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated, "Russia is in contact with Azerbaijan regarding anti-terrorist operations in Karabakh. Azerbaijan is providing information to Russia." Moscow will soon make an official statement on this matter.

Azerbaijan initiates anti-terror operation in Karabakh.The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the launch of an anti-terror operation in Karabakh with the goal of restoring the constitutional structure.

The Ministry's statement cited that over the past few months, Armenian armed forces in Karabakh have systematically fired upon Azerbaijani positions, continued to mine the territories, and engaged in fortification and trench work, which has heightened tensions.

It was noted that Armenian forces have fortified their positions with personnel, armored vehicles, artillery equipment, and other assets, enhanced their units for high-level readiness for combat, expanded their intelligence activities against the Azerbaijani army, and engaged in actions like remining areas that have been cleared of mines.

The statement also mentioned the explosion of mines planted by Armenian forces on the Ahmetbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in the Hocavent district, resulting in the loss of lives of civilians and police officers.