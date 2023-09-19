COLOMBIAN PRESIDENTS UN PEACE SUMMITS: UKRAINE AND PALESTINE

Petro, who attended the "Sustainable Development Goals" summit at the United Nations (UN) Security Council, stated that there have been more wars and poverty in the world since his last speech at the UN.

Petro called for peace summits to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine, saying, "The UN and humanity need to accelerate the path to ending wars. I especially propose two peace conferences. One regarding the war in Ukraine, the other about the conflict in Palestine because they are similar. There is a meaning in ending conflicts, and there is time to rethink."

Highlighting that humanity's problems are deepening, Petro said, "If we evaluate our meeting from a year ago and this meeting, undoubtedly humanity's problems have worsened. Wars continue, poverty and hunger are increasing, and the climate crisis has reached its most severe level compared to previous years. Achieving sustainable development goals seems further away than ever."

Petro also noted that the world is going through a failed process in combating migration, reporting that there is significant mass migration from southern countries to the north.

Petro is expected to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later in the day, and it was announced that he will address the UN General Assembly on September 19th.