Azerbaijan said Tuesday four police officers and two civilians were killed in separate mine blasts in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and blamed "sabotage groups" as tensions with Armenia escalate.

Security services said two men died early in the morning in the Khodzhavenskiy district, adding that four police officers were killed on their way to the site when their vehicle hit "a mine laid on a tunnel road under construction by illegal Armenian armed groups."